KDHE investigates first potential case of coronavirus in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is monitoring its first potential case of coronavirus in the state.

KDHE says the patient is a Douglas County resident who returned from Wuhan City, China, within the last two weeks.

The patient became symptomatic in recent days and sought healthcare on Monday, according to KDHE. The patient is not severely ill and is currently in isolation at a hospital as a precaution.

KDHE says specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing on Tuesday. KDHE expects to have those results back later this week.

KDHE is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), LMH Health and the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department to identify and contact all of those who may have come into contact with the individual so that we can begin monitoring them for fever and respiratory symptoms, should the case be confirmed.

The 2019 novel coronavirus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, or individuals in close contact with a person infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus.