KDHE issues new travel-related mandates

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Wednesday issues new mandates surrounding COVID-19. This includes travelers, Kansans who have had close contact of confirmed cases and those being tested for the virus.

The KDHE says Kansans who have traveled to a state "with known widespread transmission" on or after March 15 should quarantine at home after returning. These states include California, Florida, New York and Washington state.

Kansans who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado on or after March 8 also should quarantine at home for 14 days, as should anyone who traveled internationally or on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

"People who have previously been told by Public health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine," the KDHE says.

Anyone who received notification from public health officials (state or local) that they're a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 also should quarantine at home for two weeks since the last contact.

Home Quarantine Guidelines

Those who are under home quarantine should not attend school, work or any other setting where they are not able to maintain at about a 6-foot distance from other people.

If a person under quarantine develops symptoms of COVID-19 during their 14-day quarantine period, including a measured fever of 100.4 (F) or higher and lower respiratory symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, they should contact their healthcare provider and tell them about their recent travel or other COVID-19 exposure.

Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)

There is no need for returning travelers to notify KDHE about their return.