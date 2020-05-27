KDHE reporting 9,337 COVID-19 cases after governor announces leaving reopening plans up to counties

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is now reporting that there are 9,337 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Sedgwick County is reporting 560 cases of yesterday.

Statewide, there have been 822 hospitalizations and 205 deaths, 17 more than last reported.

Finney County, one of the hardest hit counties with 1,417 cases, announced two additional deaths today.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly announced yesterday that reopening is now left up to individual counties. Some counties, like Harvey County, have decided to keep the governor’s recommendations in place.

The Sedgwick County Commission will meet today (May 27) to decide their reopening plan.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman will address the numbers today at 2 p.m.

