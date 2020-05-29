KDHE reports almost 400 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The Kansas Department of Health is reporting 382 new cases of COVID-19 in the state since Wednesday. Sedgwick County is reporting that there are 573 cases as of yesterday.

Statewide, there are 842 hospitalizations and three additional deaths since Wednesday, with a total of 208.

This week, Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has left it up to individual counties to decide their response to the pandemic. Sedgwick County recommended to stay in the governors Phase 2 plan until June, however, the county is not mandating it.

The governor and Secretary of Health Lee Norman will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. today (May 29).