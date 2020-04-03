The 20-34 age group is seeing more COVID-19 cases, KDHE reports

After sitting at a C- a couple days ago, Kansas has dropped in the Unacast social distancing scoreboard to a D grade.

On Tuesday, the state saw its peak so far with 73 new reported coronavirus cases and right now there are 620 confirmed cases statewide.

With the new numbers that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released today about the coronavirus, 620 people have tested positive recently for the virus so far. The largest percentage of those who’ve tested positive are in the 55 to 64 age group totaling nearly 21 percent.

Infectious disease doctor Robert Wittler at KU Wichita Pediatrics tells us there isn't much of a difference now between age group numbers.

“Everyone can get infected. Although from 0-9 years old it’s a very low percentage of ill persons," said Wittler. "So maybe they’re just having very mild illness for asymptomatic.”

Dr. Wittler says it’s common knowledge the immune system deteriorates as it gets older, that’s why the older patients are having a harder time fighting off COVID-19.

“Clearly young adults have made up a significant percentage of people who were positive but when you look at severe illness and unfortunately death, that’s definitely skewed for older individuals,” said Wittler.

The largest percentages are being seen in the working age groups. Dr. Wittler says people are either asymptomatic or contagious for days before they start showing symptoms and could easily spread the virus to co-workers without knowing it.

Dr. Wittler thinks it’s very possible more positive test numbers will be coming our way very soon. These numbers are based off of people who were tested because they’re already showing sickness or are immunocompromised.

