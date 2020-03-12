KDHE warns of Kansans of fake coronavirus texts

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning the public about a fake text message going around related to the coronavirus.

The state health department says the texts are spam messages being sent to Kansans announcing confirmed cases of COVID-19 at different hospitals.

"These are scams and are not true," said KDHE.

For current case counts, please visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

As of noon on Thursday, Kansas has four presumptive positive cases and 74 who have tested negative.