KDHE warns of meat recall in Clay Center

he Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging the public not to consume certain products out of a food plant in Clay Center.

KDHE says a voluntary recall will be issued Monday, Dec. 30. It includes any read-to-eat product with smoked pork loins, ham hocks, and smoked ham produced Nov. 21 from the Clay Center Locker Plant at 212 6th St. in Clay Center.

The recall encompasses products purchased at the retail counter in the plant, as well as the hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America Clay Center and Chapman chapters.

The recall comes after a food sample test by the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture found a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

To date, no illnesses have been linked with the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems.