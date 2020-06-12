KDHE warns residents of blue-green algae at 6 Kansas lakes

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), issued its listing of public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

A current list of watches includes:

Kanopolis Reservoir, Ellsworth County

Gathering Pond at Milford Reservoir, Geary County

Lake Perry Zone D, Jefferson County

Marion County Lake, Marion County

Cheney Lake, Reno/Kingman/Sedgwick Counties

Rock Garden Pond, Shawnee County

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE said you should avoid eating dried algae or drinking contaminated water and don't swim, wade, ski or jet ski near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are deemed safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact. Clean fish well with potable water and eat the fillet portion only.