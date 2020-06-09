Kansas Department of Labor responds to latest unemployment issues

The Kansas Department of Labor continued to respond to issues facing the agency as the state attempts to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

Several people reported seeing a reduction in their benefits for child support, others said new questions have appeared on forms they need to file while many are still dealing with unprocessed claims.

Unemployment Insurance Director Laurel Searles said when it comes to processing claims, the KDOL has to look at each claim on a case-by-case basis.

"So, there will be certain eligibility issues that we identify that we have to look at and we have to look at those to make sure that people are legally entitled to benefits under the law," she said.

As for the child support deduction, even for claimants with no children, the agency said that was an error.

"There was a glitch in the system. So it's showing that we deducted the child support, but in actuality, the full benefit amount did pay to people," Searles said.

Many of you have also asked why there are now new questions on the claim forms about the ability and availability to work. KDOL Secretary Delia Garcia said that question deals a lot with how you may be impacted by COVID-19.

"Am I available for work? Because right now, am I supposed to be quarantining? How does that impact my ability to work and my availability for work? Read what you are responding to very carefully. Make sure that you agree, there are serious consequences for providing false information or inaccurate information," said Garcia.

She said the KDOL is working to hire and train staff members to assist people as they navigate the complicated system.