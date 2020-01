The Kansas Highway Patrol says fog was a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash near Salina.

The crash happened Tuesday morning

KHP says U-81 is closed due to a three-vehicle injury crash involving a semi. Westbound traffic is being diverted to I-70 westbound due to the crash.

It's unknown how many people are hurt in the crash.

Trooper Ben Gardner says drivers need to slow down for the weather conditions.