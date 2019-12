The Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers about the importance of slowing down during inclement weather.

(Source: Trooper Chad Crittenden/Twitter)

Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted a video on Thursday showing a semi passing a patrol vehicle on the highway.

Dash camera video captures the semi begin to slide then jack-knife on the side of the road.

"Conditions change quickly; sometimes driving the speed limit is too fast," Crittenden in his tweet.

He said no one was hurt in the incident.