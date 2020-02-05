KHP trooper shoots driver during struggle on Topeka traffic stop

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responds to investigate a Wednesday-morning officer-involved shooting in Topeka.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper shot a vehicle's driver after the driver attempted to flee a traffic stop, dragging the deputy with the vehicle.

A little before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the KBI says preliminary information indicates the the trooper stopped a red Pontiac G6 for a traffic violation in the area of 1st Street and Southeast Madison Street in Topeka.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper attempted to arrest the male driver, who briefly exited his vehicle before resisting arrest and getting back in his car to flee," the KBI says. "In an effort to prevent the driver from leaving, the trooper ended up partially inside the Pontiac, and was dragged by the fleeing car. During the struggle, the trooper fired multiple shots at the subject, who was struck."

The KHP says EMS transported the trooper and the vehicle's driver to a local hospital. The trooper received treatment and was released. As of 5 p.m., the KHP did not have a condition for the man shot by the trooper.

"The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident," the agency says. "Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review."