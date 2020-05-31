KIDS Network to hold virtual fundraiser amidst pandemic

The Wichita KIDS Network is holding a fundraiser called "Step Up For Kids" to help them hold events to educate people about safe sleep strategies. The Wichita Kids Network works to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Source: MGN

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be done differently. Usually, they hold a 5K, but this year people will walk digitally. They'll share pictures on social media while tagging the KIDS Network.

Jill Nelson, whose son died from SIDS, says bringing awareness to the community is important to her.

"We just want to raise awareness." She said. "Sudden infant death syndrome and unexplained sudden infant death, people don't believe it can happen to them. And so sometimes by sharing personal stories, seeing people in front of you who have experienced loss, it helps make it real and to put a face behind what is often times statistics."

If you'd like to contribute to the fundraiser, you can sign up or donate on the KIDS Network website.