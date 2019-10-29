KS Board of Regents expected to announce Wichita State's next president Thursday

The Kansas Board of Regents announces a Thursday-afternoon meeting and a public vote to name the next president of Wichita State University.

That vote follows a reception at the Rhatigan Student Center on WSU's campus.

The university's previous president, Dr. John Bardo died in March at the age of 70. University Provost Richard Muma has served as acting president of the university, bridging the gap between Bardo and his elected replacement.

Bardo became the university's 13th president in July 2012.