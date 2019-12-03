KS Democratic leader files bill to expand Medicaid ahead of 2020 legislative session

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley (D-Topeka) Tuesday announced that he's pre-filed a bill to expand Medicaid ahead of the 2020 legislative session in Topeka.

The bill, Senate Bill 246 includes provisions to a 2019 House Bill associated with the monthly fee in the plan.

Hensley says the bill "is very similar" to Kansas House Bill 2066 , passed earlier this year in the 2019 legislative session.

"This is a critical bill that would allow Kansas to finally expand Medicaid and help hospitals, providers, and as many as 150,000 uninsured Kansans," Hensley says.

He says all of this is possible without a tax increase.