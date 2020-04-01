KS Department of Commerce launches website in response to COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections Wednesday launched a website dedicated to helping job seekers find employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website, kansascommerce.gov/covid-19, shows essential-business positions that need filled as soon as possible to help weather the pandemic. The site is free to use and continually updated.

“While the COVID-19 crisis has led to many Kansans losing their jobs, it’s also driven demand and opportunity for some functions in critical industries such as food and grocery, shipping and logistics and healthcare,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland tells Topeka station WIBW. “The COVID-19 jobs website allows us to quickly connect individuals looking for work with companies that have urgent hiring needs, particularly those related to support needed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”