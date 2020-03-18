KS Dept. for Aging and Disability Services restricts visitation at 4 state hospitals

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Wednesday announced it's restricting visitation at all four state hospitals, effective immediately. The move is "a measure of precaution to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to residents and staff."

“Restrictions on visitors at state hospitals are a difficult but necessary step in our mission to encourage social distancing and limit exposure to the virus not only for our residents, who are some of the most vulnerable Kansans we serve, but our staff as well,” KDAD Secretary Laura Howard says. “To date, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in any of our state hospital facilities and we are making vigilant efforts to continue to provide a safe, healthy environment.”

Restrictions in place are for visitors and non-essential individuals entering the Kansas Neurological Institute, Parsons State Hospital and Training Center, Osawatomie State Hospital and Larned State Hospital.

The changes restrict all visitors, effective immediately, to the hospitals with exceptions for compassion care, including end-of-life situations, KDAD says.

No one showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat is allowed on campus at any of the four state hospitals.

No one who's had contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) is allowed on the campuses.

No who's traveled to countries with sustained community transmission within the last 14 days is allowed on campus. These countries include Italy, Iran, China and South Korea.

An update listing of these countries can be found on the CDC's website.

Internal and public-group activities or appointments are restricted and the Foster Grandparent Program (unique to the Kansas Neurological Institute) and volunteer programs are suspended. KDAD says vendors and deliveries will be redirected to alternate sites on campus as facilities on state hospital campuses close to the public.

"Parents and guardians of residents at state hospitals are being asked not to come to campuses and instead check with hospital administration about alternative ways to communicate with their loved ones," KDAD says. "Each hospital will work to accommodate visitors via telephone or video if possible."

“The populations we serve in our state hospitals are in many cases more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others. That, coupled with the rapid spread of COVID-19 in people who are in close proximity to each other on an ongoing basis, make it necessary to restrict, or in some cases suspend, normal day-today activities,” Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities Scott Brunner says.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Kansas Department for Health and Environment’s Resource Center at the KDHE website.