KS Dept. of Labor warns of scammers posing as KDOL employees

The Kansas Department of Labor issues a warning that scammers are creating fake pages or profiles on Facebook, disguising themselves as KDOL employees and commenting on KDOL posts, claiming to be able to assist with unemployment insurance (UI) claims.

The department of labor says any communication with the KDOL or a KDOL employee will only happen through official email addresses (ending with @ks.gov) or by phone (from 785-296-5000 or a similar number).

"Never give out your personal benefits account information to anyone," the KDOL says.

If you've had communication with a page or profile claiming to be a KDOL employee, the department recommends immediately stopping all communications with them, taking screenshots of your conversations, reporting the page or profile to Facebook and reporting the incident to the KDOL fraud team: KDOL.Fraud@ks.gov.