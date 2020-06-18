KS Dreamers thankful for Supreme Court decision, continuing fight for immigration reform

The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday, rejecting President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, affects thousands of people in Kansas.

Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with a few of them who say the decision to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program intact feels like a weight lifted off of their shoulders.

The program covers people who have been in the United States since they were children and are in the country illegally. In some cases, they have no memory of any home other than the U.S.

Of the more than 650,000 people living in the U.S. under DACA, nearly 6,000 "Dreamers" are in Kansas. While pleased with Thursday's ruling, some say this is not the end of their struggle.

Mayra Salas, one of the approximately 6,000 DACA recipients in Kansas, said hearing Thursday's Supreme Court decision to reject the president's effort to end the program is a sign of hope, but it doesn't stop there.

"For us, I think winning the war would be having a permanent solution to our status," Salas said.

Other DACA recipients in the Wichita area who spoke with Eyewitness News following the Supreme Court ruling agree.

"We want something permanent so we can have a piece of mind that one, we belong here, we don't have to be scared or worried that we have to renew it every two years. And most importantly, it's the right thing to do for people who had no choice of their own to come here illegally,' said fellow Dreamer Tony Ibarra.

They hope this leads to something even bigger.

"There's over 11 million immigrants that still don't have any sort of relief whatsoever. I'm talking about the parents of DACA recipients. I'm talking about the hardworking folks that work in meatpacking-plant industries, that work in the fields, making sure we have food every single day," DACA recipient Kelivn Lopez says. "These aren't criminals, they are human beings."

That's why the Dreamers say they'll keep fighting for immigration reform and hope for a path to citizenship.

At 11 a.m. Friday (June 19), Sunflower Community Action is hosting a rally to support Dreamers and immigrants at the NoMar Plaza near 21st North and Broadway, in north Wichita.

