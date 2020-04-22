KS National Guard assisting with expanded COVID-19 testing efforts

The Kansas Adjutant General's Office Wednesday explained the presence of Kansas National Guardsmen in Lyon County (including Emporia, about halfway between Wichita and Kansas City), as well as Ford, Finney and Seward counties in southwest Kansas.

The adjutant general's office says the Kansas National Guard members are working in each of these counties under the authority of the local public health department, helping to support local health officials, coordinating with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to set up mobile testing sites for COVID-19.

"The Guardsmen and women will be assisting with expanded testing in the community," the adjutant general's office says.

The adjutant general's office further explains that the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with the KDHE and local public health departments "to set up non-congregate housing in Finney, Ford, Lyon and Seward counties."

"These facilitates will be used to either quarantine individuals that may have been exposed, or to isolate individuals with laboratory-confirmed positive or presumptive-positive cases," the adjutant general's office says.

The office says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday (April 23) will speak more in depth about the KDEM and the Kansas National Guard's COVID-19 response.

"As Guardsmen, we live and work in our communities in both our civilian and military jobs," says Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of Kansas. "If you see uniformed members of the military in your community, they are simply there to assist the local authorities with the current COVID-19 response. Our Kansas Guardsmen and women are eager to support their communities wherever they are needed, whether it is assisting with food distribution, removal of debris after a tornado, battling wildland fires or rescuing people from floods. We are here to help our neighbors in their time of need."