KS childcare centers stay open, adjust to changes with coronavirus concerns

As soon as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the school year ending for in-person classes Tuesday, Amber Bell's phone started ringing.

Bell, who works in childcare, started a Facebook page, trying to help parents facing a challenge with children out of school about two months ahead of schedule.

Across Kansas, one of the most-commonly asked questions from viewers this week is why childcare centers remain open with K-12 schools closed.

Kelly says essentially, the centers remain open to keep critical-care workers in place. Also, daycare facilities are in smaller settings than public schools with much fewer children gathered in one place.

Working in childcare for more than a decade, Bell is doing what she can to help parents in need with providers and resources.

Even with announcements of employees working from home and others temporarily out of a job because of the continued spread of COVID-19, Bell says there are still some jobs that can't be done anywhere but at a work site.

"Plenty of single moms, single dads that don't have that second person to help them through the situation," she says.

The pandemic is also a learning curve for childcare providers.

"We're trying to cooperate with them as much as possible with their jobs and adjustments," Loving Arms Childcare Center Co-Director Hannah Koss says.

Loving Arms is working on details to provide their families an option for children out of school early.

"As we get information from the school districts, we'll try to help our families with an enrichment program for our school-agers to try to help relieve the stress of the parents," Loving Arms Childcare Center Co-Director Stephanie Yost says.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends childcare centers take extra precautions with sanitation and cleanliness. This includes avoiding a large group of children crowding together and monitoring situations if children and staff are out sick for an extended period of time.

