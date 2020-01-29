KS colleges, hospitals address concerns about coronavirus

After the Kansas Health Department launches an investigation into a suspected case of the coronavirus in Douglas County, many have questions surrounding the investigation, especially because of the case's proximity to the University of Kansas.

Wednesday, the university could not confirm nor deny if the patient in quarantine due to the possible case of coronavirus is a KU student. Students are already taking precaution, not waiting on the official word of where in Douglas County the case originated.

"You would think it would'be in Lawrence, it would be in a bigger city like New York or Atlanta," KU student Rachel Lake says.

The situation has students in KU dorms and classrooms on edge.

Washburn University in Topeka says three of their international students are not allowed to return for classes due to the coronavirus travel restrictions from their home country, China.

"Those concerns are valid, and you know, with every school, every university everywhere, people live in close proximity," Dr. Karen Bally, infection prevention coordinator with Ascension Via Christi says. "My recommendation (is) if you have respiratory illness, seek some medical attention."

Another university closely monitoring the situation concerning the coronavirus is Wichita State University with more than 1,000 international students. Of those, the school says about 33 are from China, but non are from the Wuhan area where the outbreak began.

Camille Childers is the director of Student Health Services at Wichita State. She says right now, there are no students with the coronavirus.

Childers says WSU has been in contact with county and state health officials.

"There are a lot of things being put in place by both the Sedgwick County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the CDC, to controlling measures before students or people would even arrived in Wichita," said Childers.

Health officials urge campus communities to recognize the symptoms. Typically, a fever and cough, much like influenza.

They also encourage evaluating recent travel to the Wuhan, China area.

Currently in the U.S., there are five confirmed cases of the novel cornoavirus. The investigation in Douglas County is one of nearly 70 suspected cases across the country. There is no cure of vaccine for the strain of the virus that originated in China and it's up to hospitals to contain the virus.

"We've been given direction from local and state health departments to really put processes in place to screen patients as they come in," Bally says.