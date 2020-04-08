KS community health centers receive grants to help fight COVID-19

Senator Jerry Moran announced Wednesday $15 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support 18 community health centers across Kansas and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The grants, made available through the resources provided in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the virus.

“Community health centers are on the frontlines of our fight against COVID-19 and remain critical to our ability to stop the spread of this virus,” said Sen. Moran. “I have been urging the administration to move quickly to make relief provided in Phase III available to our state, and these resources will provide timely support to Kansas health centers.”

HHS Grant Recipients

• Atchison Community Health Clinic: $552,665

• Community Health Center In Cowley County, Inc: $570,005

• Community Health Center Of Southeast Kansas, Inc: $1,550,270

• First Care Clinic, Inc: $646,985

• Flint Hills Community Health Center, Inc: $712,670

• GraceMed Health Clinic, Inc: $1,771,460

• Kansas Department of Health And Environment: $634,385

• Health Ministries Clinic, Inc: $777,545

• Health Partnership Clinic, Inc: $881,885

• HealthCore Clinic Inc: $699,665

• Heart Of Kansas Family Health Care, Inc: $605,210

• Heartland Medical Clinic, Incorporated: $674,870

• The Hunter Health Clinic Inc: $885,545

• Konza Prairie Community Health Center Inc: $816,905

• Prairiestar Health Center Inc: $821,825

• Salina Health Education Foundation: $716,165

• County of Sheridan: $560,810

• Turner House Clinic Inc: $765,185

• United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican- American Ministries, Inc: $741,470