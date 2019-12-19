KS farmers expecting to benefit from renegotiated trade deal

The Democratic-led House has given President Donald Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Passage comes one day after the House impeached the Republican president.

With this, rural Kansans expect to benefit.

The bill puts in place terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It now heads to the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues had won key concessions from an administration anxious to pass the deal before next year’s election season makes that task more difficult.

The deal was sought by farmers, ranchers and business owners anxious to move past the months of trade tensions that have complicated spending and hiring decisions.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall (R) Kansas was among lawmakers leading the bipartisan support for the agreement and pushing for its passage.

“Today I delivered on my number one legislative priority and voted to ratify President Trump's United States Mexico Canada trade agreement,” a statement from Marshall says. “This deal delivers hundreds of millions of dollars in market opportunities for Kansas agriculture goods, streamlined supply chains for our small businesses, and thousands of new jobs for hard working Kansans. This deal has been far too long in the making but I look forward to President Trump signing this agreement so he can deliver on his huge promise to the American people. I want to thank all of the agriculture organizations, trade associations, and other industry groups who championed this effort and provided constant support throughout this endeavor.”

In Saline County, Jason Coover is among the Kansas farmers expected to benefit from the deal.

"Having trade deals raises demand for our products," he says. "So, the more trade deals, the better we are."

He says the deal will also help farmers plan ahead. Before planting crops like winter wheat, he says an agreement like the USMCA is important, especially when Canada and Mexico are the largest export markets.

