KS governor gives group fitness centers green light to reopen in modified Phase 2

More local businesses are preparing to open following Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's announcement Tuesday, moving along the state's progress in the gradual phased-in plan to reopen.

The move into a modified version of Phase 2 gives group fitness centers the green light to reopen as early as Friday (May 22). Some gyms had the go-ahead Monday while those dedicated to group fitness had to wait. They expected to have to do so for a couple weeks, but the modified plan clears them to get back to work.

"We are going to open, we are going to stay super clean, we are going to keep people informed and hopefully, they keep coming back," says Air Strike Martial Arts owner TJ Thomas, one of several gym owners initially frustrated with reopening delays.

In the https://bit.ly/2Zik1bq of the plan to reopen Kansas, group fitness can resume with a maximum of 15 people at a time.

Thomas says from a business perspective, recovery from the near two-month closure will be difficult, but he knows community support will make a difference.

"We've got to rally around the local gyms, the local restaurants, the people that are really getting hit on this," he says.

At Derby Fit Body Boot Camp, co-owner Judith Morales says her the Derby gym plans to resume group classes next week.

"It's just surreal, the unknown," she says. "It's great to know where we are heading now, and hopefully staying open.

Morales says while the news of being cleared to reopen is welcome, this entire process has been stressful.

Orange Theory Fitness owner Jacob Wayman agrees.

"It's been a roller coaster, a ride that I am ready to get off of," he says.

Wayman has owned Orange Theory Fitness since January and only got a couple months into business when he had to close.

His target date to reopen is the day after Memorial Day, Tuesday, May 26. He says his team has been ready to reopen for weeks. Now that they can resume classes, he says they will do it right.

"By doing it on May 26, it allows our staff to be prepared, it allows the owners to be prepared and it allows the members to be prepared," he says.