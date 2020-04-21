KS lawmakers brace for state budget distress induced by COVID-19

Current projections show this year and next, Kansas could return to familiar budget distress, this time induced by COVID-19.

Estimates out Monday predict a $1.27 billion decrease in state revenue through 2021. Social-distancing measures like the statewide stay-at-home order have an impact on slowing the COVID-19 virus, data shows, but the efforts haven't come without consequences.

The stay-at-home order, while deemed necessary by top medical professionals across the state and nation, has left many businesses locked up for about a month and Kansans without jobs. That means the state's tax base isn't what it was a few months ago.

"A sticker shock, but with the pandemic, we were expecting the numbers go down," says Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer (D-Wichita). "It's not that big of a surprise. It is going to be a big issue though."

Even when the worst of COVID-19 leaves Kansas, the state's finances will still be feeling the pain. Estimates say state coffers can expect to see a decrease of $1.2 billion in state revenue through 2021.

"This fiscal year that we're ending, we're going to take a really big hit in our ending balance, which will then not help next year," says Kansas Rep. Kyle Hoffman (R-Coldwater).

How will that look? The state was expecting to have a healthy ending balance of $900 million for the fiscal year ending in a couple months (June 30, 2020.)

With a shortfall of $650 million in state revenue next fiscal year, the state could be $450 million in the red.

"The governor has kind of been preparing state agencies for non-essential stuff, so that will help," Sawyer says.

But Kansas lawmakers say the sate still needs to see how much of a dent that makes. The next option for the governor is to use a power known as "allotment."

"Whatever we can't find anywhere else, you start doing allotments, and that means kind of everything takes a cut," Sawyer says.

Hoffman says about 80 percent of the state's budget is between healthcare and education.

"And that doesn't leave a lot of extra agencies to look at without getting into those two agencies and doing something with them," he says.

What's considered the worst-case scenario impacts KPERS, delaying a payment of the state's employee-retirement fund. What remains to be seen is how quickly the state's economy can recover.

"I hope that we might see a bigger jump in the economy than what they're estimating, but if that doesn't happen, than there will have to be cuts," Hoffman says.

Kansas lawmakers say they expect to get a better picture of the economic-impact in the coming days. Another unknown is when lawmakers will return to Topeka this year.

Last month, legislators passed a budget and other essential items before ending the session early because of COVID-19.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) on Tuesday says the next phases of federal stimulus payments might include some form of assistance to help states with budget deficits.