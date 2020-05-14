KS lawmakers call for accountability as issues with unemployment continue

In Kansas, nearly 240,000 workers have filed for unemployment since March. Many still cannot get through to the Kansas Department of Labor over the phone or online and some still have not received any payment.

Thursday, state lawmakers heard personal stories of Kansans going through the unemployment system. After the meeting, some lawmakers were in tears.

Lawmakers gathered Thursday say someone needs to be held accountable for what many frustrated Kansans are having to endure.

"The people need their money. They aren't allowed to go back to work," Senator Robert Olson (R-Olathe) said. "What's really disgusting is there is nobody from (the KDOL) to answer these questions."

Kansas lawmakers say it's clear the state is dealing with a health crisis that has turned into an economic crisis.

"Right now, these Kansans need to know the phone is answered, the check is begin processed and the day it is going to be in the bank," Senate President Susan Wagle said. "I think we just have to demand accountability to the agency."

For hours, lawmakers heard the personal stories from struggling Kansans who say the department of labor has failed laid-off workers and workers sidelined due to COVID-19. Some of those workers say they had to go back to work early and defy the Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's order just to survive.

"After two months without income and no assistance from that exact government that asked us to shut down, I made the tough decision to reopen my barber shop because I could no longer survive without income," says Luke Aichele, owner of Luke's Barbershop in McPherson of his decision to open his shop before getting the legal green light to do so under the state's phased-in plan to reopen.

Kelly Thursday defended the KDOL, pointing out that "almost overnight, Kansans went from having record low to record high unemployment rates."

"In fact, not since the Great Depression have we seen such a sharp and sudden increase in unemployment rates," Kelly says. "The volume of calls has overwhelmed the Kansas Department of Labor, which at one point was receiving as many as 1.5 million calls per day. Kansas is not alone; every other state in the union has seen a similar spike in call volumes and demand."

Kelly says her administration has been transparent in acknowledging issues, as well as outlining steps taken to address them.

“Secretary Delía García has a long history of fighting for working Kansans – and that commitment hasn’t changed," Kelly says. "She and her team have worked tirelessly over the last two months to meet the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits. As a result, they have been able to file 841,428 new initial and weekly claims, as of May 9. In fact, the total amount of payments now being processed is so large that the bank is having difficulty keeping up with them."

