KS lawmakers call on governor to begin work on plan for 'reopening economy'

Representatives from Kansas' House of Representatives issued a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday, asking for her leadership on working toward a plan of action to help the state prepare for businesses reopening and people in the state going back to work.

The letter, signed by 43 lawmakers, doesn't call for the state's stay-at-home order not to be extended beyond Sunday's initial sunset if state health officials recommend that it continues. What they do call for is Kansas to be ready when it's deemed safe from a public-health standpoint to "rebuild and reopen our economy after the damage caused by COVID-19."

"How do you plan to put our lives back to normal and do so while still keeping us safe and healthy?" the letter to Governor Kelly asks. "What objective, scientific metrics have you determined must be met in order for us to begin the process to reopen?"

The lawmakers credit Kansans who heeded advice to stay home and follow social-distancing guidelines.

"We are proud of Kansans for listening to that advice and doing their part to flatten the curve," the letter says.

Lawmakers say their letter follows news that President Donald Trump is convening a national task force to develop plans for how best to reopen the economy from a national perspective.

"In Texas, Governor Abbott has already released plans for how business across his state can begin to reopen," the letter says. "There is no excuse for the state of Kansas to not be doing the same. "...Restarting our Kansas economy requires a plan of action. When Kansas has a plan, we are of the belief that our state's best days are in front of us."