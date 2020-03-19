KS leaders take action to help workers impacted by coronavirus spread

As businesses continue to shut down in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, jobless claims across the U.s. begin to soar.

Thursday afternoon, Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers says the Kansas Department of Labor has been swamped with calls. He says he hopes a bill signed into law Thursday by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly can offer some relief.

The bill signed into law Thursday extends unemployment benefits from 16 weeks to 26 weeks and allows people to get paid one week sooner.

"We just need to make sure we are patient with (the department of labor) with all the layoffs statewide," Rogers says. "They're doing all they can.

In Wichita's New Market Square alone, entire strips of stores have shortened hours or are temporarily closed, leaving workers with less hours or no job at all.

Genesis Health Clubs massage therapist Arielle Johnson is among those temporarily out of a job. Johnson says she's thankful to still have one client on her books.

"I feel fortunate because I have one today, but honestly nobody wants touched in this day and age with all this going on," she says.

Johnson says when it comes to work, she'll find a way. Her worries are about the health of those she cares about.

"I worry about my friends because I do have a lot of friends who are immune-compromised, and I know quite a few of the elderly," she says.

But data released by the department of labor shows many have now added money to their list of concerns. Kansas is no exception.

"Kansans are a sturdy people and I think if there's ever a time to take heart in our motto... This is really just a time for us to work together," Rogers says.