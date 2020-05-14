KS native, NFL coach Katie Sowers to headline virtual commencement from Verizon

Kansas native, Hesston College graduate and San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant offensive coach Katie Sowers is included among big names slated to speak as part of Verizon's virtual commencement series, "Class of 2020: Ready for Anything."

Each Friday, starting May 22, Verizon says it "will feature, live, interactive conversations with a different cross-sector leadership titan." The featured list includes 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton, Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies, Jen Rubio, co founder of Away, NBA basketball player Kevin Love and Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.

Sowers will deliver her commencement speech on May 22.

'Given the uncertain times, speakers will offer students their wisdom on how we move forward together as a society," Verizon says. "Hosted on Verizon's LinkedIn, students will have the opportunity to submit questions, which will be answered in a Q&A at the end of the remarks. It will also stream on Yahoo."

In regard to coaching in the Sowers family, it was also announced earlier this week that Katie's twin sister, Liz Sowers, is the new head women's flag football coach at Ottawa University.

