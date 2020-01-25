KS pastor shares personal experience of wrongful conviction, time served

A Johnson County pastor takes his message across the country with the goal of exonerating wrongfully-convicted inmates from prison.

Pastor Darrell Burton was in Wichita Friday night for the showing of "Just Mercy" at the AMC Theater. "Just Mercy" talks about an experience similar to his own. Before his release from prison, Burton served 25 years as an innocent man.

"Where I was, it was called Missouri State Penitentiary, the bloodiest 47 acres in America, according to Time Magazine. And it was, a very brutal place," Burton says.

In 1984 in St. Louis, Burton received a life sentence for a murder involving mistaken identity form a witness. He was exonerated nearly 25 years later and now, is a pastor at one of the largest United Methodist Churches in the U.S. He's also co-founder of Miracle of Innocence, an organization that helps free others in prison who were wrongfully convicted.

"Now we're just paying it forward and we're trying to bring people home who also are in prison who are innocent," Burton says.

Leadership at Wichita's East Heights United Methodist Church and Heart of Christ United Methodist Church welcomed Burton to Wichita Friday for a showing of "Just Mercy." They distributed about 160 tickets for the showing and hope to see a similar effort from churches across the U.S., in support of Burton's cause.

"My hope is that people take away that yes, God is requiring us to do something, and this movie just brings out what it is that we need to do," Heart of Christ United Methodists Church Pastor Rhonda Kingwood says.

