KS proposal would raise tobacco-using age to 21, ban almost all vaping flavors

A proposed bill in Kansas would get the state in line with federal laws on tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but takes it even further.

The proposal would raise the tobacco-using age from 18 to 21 and would ban the sale of all flavored vaping juices with the exception of menthol flavors.

A federal ban announced last year only applied to closed-tank devices, not open tank where the vaping juice is bought at a shop. The bill proposed in Topeka bans both.

The proposed legislation meets opposition, especially from vape shop owners. Among those speaking out against the bill is Kesha Brand, owner of Yogi's Vape Shop in Wichita. Brand and her son spoke against the bill in Topeka Thursday. They say vaping helps people quit smoking.

The bill's author says he's open to a consideration of allowing open tank sales for vaping devices. Several health groups, including the American Lung Association say while they support most of the bill's elements, they oppose the legislation because it does not include a complete flavor ban for vaping products, including menthol.