KSCW to air "Congrats to Grads" specials honoring local high school seniors

While May is traditionally filled with graduations and senior celebrations, the coronavirus pandemic has caused schools across Kansas to rethink their graduation plans this year. Even though we may not be able to gather to honor the Class of 2020, KWCH, KSCW, Subaru of Wichita, Credit Union of America, and Patterson Legal Group still want to say “Congrats to Grads!”

Starting on Wednesday, May 6th, families across Kansas will be able to celebrate their graduating seniors during “Congrats to Grads,” half-hour specials at 5:30 p.m. on KSCW.

5/6 Wichita Southeast

5/7 Wichita West

5/8 Wichita Chester Lewis

5/11 Wichita Northeast

5/12 Wichita Heights

5/13 Wichita Northwest

5/14 Newton High School

5/15 Valley Center High School

5/18 Wichita North

5/19 Wichita East

5/20 Wichita South

5/26 Wichita Dunlap, Levy, & Sowers

6/1 Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

6/2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School

6/3 Trinity Catholic High School

You can also stream “Congrats to Grads” on KWCH.com, the KWCH mobile app and on the KWCH app on Roku, Apple TV, and FireTV.

KSCW is available on channel 33 over the air in the Wichita area and on Cox Cable channel 5. Check your local listings for the channel number in your area.