KSHSAA announces no plans to change spring sports

The Kansas State High School Activities Association announces it has not made any changes to the spring sports schedule to date.
KSHSAA made the news public in an afternoon tweet on March 13th. The tweet read that KSHSAA is encouraging local school leaders to make the decision regarding practices and competition at their own discretion.
This comes one day after the 2020 State basketball tournament was canceled following quarterfinal games.
— KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) March 13, 2020