KSHSAA investigation follows high school basketball game in Newton

A Tuesday-night match-up between Salina Central and Newton ends in a KSHSAA investigation after the Newton High School boys' basketball team received six technical fouls. The Railers' head coach was ejected from the game and a referee suddenly left after a fan stepped onto the court.

The Newton Kansan reports the Railers had 30 fouls total.

Newton's Raul Saucedo fouled out of the game after receiving two technical fouls. He says Newton fans were angry over what he described as excessive foul-calling.

"Yeah, I feel like they can get out of hand sometimes, but I feel they were just sticking up for Newton," Saucedo says. "We were playing hard, we were hustling."

KSHSAA issued a statement saying, "We are currently collecting information from both schools and the officials involved in the contest, in addition to reviewing the game film."

Eyewitness news also spoke with Newton Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Hamm who says the student athletes compete to win, but need to "keep in mind that it is a game."

Hamm says she doesn't know why a referee left the game early. The game started a bigger conversation on social media with some saying officials need more protection during games.