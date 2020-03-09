WATCH LIVE: KU Hospital in KCK discusses treating coronavirus patient

The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City is treating a patient with COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The hospital made the announcement Monday morning.

KCTV 5 reports the patient is in a "specially-equipped area that is designed to prevent the virus from spreading to other patients, visitors, staff and doctor," according to the hospital.

Doctors confirmed during a press conference that the patient is the Johnson County woman Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Saturday as Kansas' first positive coronavirus case. The number of confirmed cases in Kansas remains at one.

The hospital will hold a press conference at noon to further discuss the case. We will carry the conference live on KWCH.com and the KWCH app.