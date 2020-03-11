KU delays resuming in-person classes after spring break due to coronavirus

The University of Kansas has suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns.

The university says it's delaying the resumption of in-person classes following spring break.

Starting Monday, March 23, all classes will be held online until further notice.

"This approach limits in-person exposure after spring break to align with the estimated COVID-19 incubation period, and allows faculty members a modest amount of time to prepare and begin the transition to online instruction. It also keeps the university functioning and helps students continue toward their educational goals," said the university in its message on COVID-19.

The university says the campus will remain open and operate normally to provide services to students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders.

More details can be found at http://coronavirus.ku.edu.