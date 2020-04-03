KU med students graduate early to help with pandemic

More than 50 University of Kansas medical students are graduating early to participate in a program that will deploy them throughout the state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Kansas Medical Center said in a news release that the program will allow seniors to serve in areas of “critical need” before their residencies start in July at various locations throughout the country. Students from all three of the medical school’s campuses, in Kansas City, Salina and Wichita, have volunteered.

Medical student, Zach Bean, from Wichita is among those in his final weeks at KU Med in Kansas City He's already completed all of his clinicals.

"Other than the actual diploma and graduation ceremony, there's nothing credit-wise standing between me and being a physician," Bean says.

He says the opportunity to help fight the pandemic in Kansas is "kind of a nice bridge between the supervision that comes with being a medical student and the independence that comes with being a resident physician."

This Summer, Bean will start his residency at the University of Chicago. For now, he's focused on helping in his home state.

"It's this culmination of four years we've been working really hard for," he says. "And what better time to be able to utilize the education we've been training for?"

While he doesn't yet know when he'll start volunteering in the fight against COVID-19, Bean says he's excited to start serving communities in need.