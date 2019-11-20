KU signs 7-year-old baseball recruit battling cancer

They’re signing them at a young age at the University of Kansas. KU Baseball announced Tuesday they have signed 7-year-old Quinn Cogan of Lee Summit, Missouri to join the roster.

“Cogan signed an official letter of intent to play with Kansas and is now on the roster for the 2019-20 season and beyond,” the university said in a news release.

The signing means Cogan can go to team practices, games, team dinners, events and of course he gets some cool gear.

It was made possible by Team IMPACT, a nonprofit that works with children suffering from serious and chronic illnesses.

Diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, he now in the active/maintenance stage of his treatment.

Head coach Ritch Price and a several players were on hand for the signing.

For more information on Team IMPACT, visit www.goteamimpact.org.