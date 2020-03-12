KU suspends all athletics events, travel amid coronavirus concerns

KU says it's suspending all athletics events indefinitely. The university says that applies to all travel as well.

The decision comes as colleges and universities across the nation move to limit the spread or contact with the coronavirus.

"Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, based on the recommendations of our medical professionals."

The university says it will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on the advice from its medical team.