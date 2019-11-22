KWCH 12 hosting Thanksgiving Day hotline

Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and our Thanksgiving hotline is back by popular demand.

The annual hotline will be open from 6-8 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the week of Thanksgiving.

Our team of professionals will be standing by to take your calls and answer all of your Thanksgiving cooking questions.

One tip, if you're planning on taking care of the turkey this year, you'll want to start thawing it out now.

Thawing times vary depending on the size of your bird.

For a 20-to-24 lb. turkey, you will need to let your turkey thaw for 5 days.

It will take about four days for a 16-to-20 lb. turkey, 3 days for 12-to-16 lbs. and 2 days for an 8-to-12 pound bird.