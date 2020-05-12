KWCH 12 producer shares experience delivering baby during pandemic

Pregnancy was not an easy road for Brooke Chong, producer for Eyewitness News this Morning. Being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic was overwhelming, so she is sharing her story in hopes that it helps others.

Chong was one of the first to be sent home to work remote for KWCH12. She was pregnant and worried about the health of her baby.

The seriousness of the situation dawned on her when her gut told her she needed to postpone the baby shower her colleagues were planning for her. It was one of the few things she felt she could control.

“You can protect your son from so many different things like boo boos, falling down, making sure that you eat healthy or that they eat healthy, all these things that I have control over,” said Chong. “I feel like I can't protect him from this.”

She did what she could to isolate. She opted to stay home and work remote.

When it came time to deliver, it was just Brooke with her husband by her side in the hospital, both required to wear masks. She said that was hard on her body as she battled issues with blood pressure and heart rate during labor and delivery.

“It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life,” said Chong.

She said the physical and emotional stress were all worth it for baby Kayson, but it’s still hard. Their families live far away and they feel isolated.

“There's a part of you that just really wants your mom there, just to be here to help and explain to me how to change a diaper and how to swaddle him correctly,” said Chong, getting emotional. “And doing this alone, it takes a lot of strength to get through this. There’s no end in sight.”

Her best advice for coping? Humor. She joked about what she and her husband would tell their son one day.

“There was no toilet paper anywhere to be found, so Mommy and Daddy had to use all of your diapers and wipes!” laughed Chong.

She documented the memories in Kayson’s baby book.

“It’s just such a weird time. What a story when he’s older, that this is when he was born…. this is what was happening,” said Chong.

If you’re expecting a baby, what you can expect to experience at the hospital changes almost daily during the coronavirus pandemic. Chong leaned on the maternity nurse navigators at Wesley Medical Center to help her prepare.

Normally, you would meet in person with Jolinda Kelley or Morgan Tracy. Because of the pandemic, that’s not happening. Instead, you can call, text, and video chat with them.

To connect with Wesley’s maternity nurse navigators, call 316-962-4784.

Breastfeeding has been another challenge for Chong now that she is home with Kayson. Wesley’s lactation clinics are closed. Starting Tuesday, lactation nurses are offering face-to-face meetings using a secure video program called WebEx. Call 316-962-MILK (6455) for help.