KWCH 12 reporters participate in No-Shave November

It's No-Shave Novemberand Eyewitness News staffers are working hard to get things growing.

When you wake up in the morning or tune-in in the evening, you may find a male anchor or reporter with a little scruff or a full-grown beard -- on-air.

Luckily, it's all for a good cause -- to raise cancer awareness. The goal is to embrace hair which many cancer patients lose during their battle with the illness.

Those who choose to participate in No-Shave November are asked to donate the money they would typically spend shaving or grooming their facial hair to educate about cancer prevention.

Click here to send us photos of your beards (or the beards you love) and we'll add them to our gallery below.