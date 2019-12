A technical issue temporarily has KWCH and KSCW off the air for Cox cable customers.

While we don't have a time table for when the signal will return, this is not a long-term issue. We appreciate your patience as we work to get back to you live.

In the meantime, you can watch Eyewitness News live on our website here: WATCH KWCH 12 NEWSCASTS. or on our mobile app.