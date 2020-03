The weather team is doing something pretty cool for kids and parents starting up learning next week.

Our meteorologists will take turns teaching the “KWCH Weather School” – a Facebook live every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Your kids will learn about all kinds of weather topics!

Kids and parents can join in on our KWCH Facebook page.

Get ready to learn about weather with our team!