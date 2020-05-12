KWCH wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KWCH continues to be recognized as a leader in local journalism, winning three 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. All three awards exemplify the type of local storytelling KWCH has become known for in the community. The wins include the categories of Investigative Reporting, Sports Reporting, and Excellence in Sound.

“At KWCH, we’re dedicated to local journalism and telling the stories of all Kansans, on-air and online,” said KWCH VP and General Manager Brad Moses. “Winning a prestigious award like a Regional Murrow Award is a great reflection on our talented team of journalists who work every day to bring the viewers the news they rely on.”

Fact Finder 12 Investigator Michael Schwanke and Photojournalist George Taylor won in the Investigative Reporting category for their in-depth report looking into allegations of sexual misconduct of a prominent donor at Bethel College. Taylor and Sports Director Jacob Albracht’s piece “Tethered Together,” about a blind cross country runner, won in the Sports Reporting category. KWCH also won in the Excellence in Sound category for Taylor’s piece on local folk artist M. T. Liggett.

“We appreciate being recognized for our quality reporting and storytelling,” said KWCH News Director Kim Wilhelm. “I’m proud of the hardworking journalists who are dedicated to telling our communities’ stories. Whether it’s highlighting the accomplishments of a remarkable young Kansas athlete, remembering one of our state’s most memorable artists or digging into allegations at a Kansas college, our team strives to do stories that matter to the people we serve.”

KWCH is the only Wichita television station to be honored with 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Since 2003, KWCH has received 19 regional and four national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Since 1971, The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored outstanding electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow.

Regional winners advance to the National Murrow Award competition and national winners will be announced later this year. RTDNA is the world’s largest professional organization of electronic news professionals, dedicated to setting standards for newsgathering and reporting.

You can view KWCH’s Regional Edward R. Murrow Award-winning work at the links below.

Bethel Investigation: https://www.kwch.com/content/news/FF12--Former-Bethel-student-speaks-out-about-alleged-harassment-by-donor-565194552.html

Tethered Together: https://www.kwch.com/content/news/Blind-Cross-Country-runner-competing-with-help-of-coach--561460361.html

M. T. Liggett: https://www.kwch.com/content/news/Work-of-unique-Kansas-artist-preserved-in-Mullinville-566469591.html