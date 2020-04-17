Kan. AG addresses scams, price-gouging, stance on executive order concerning churches

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt sits down with Michael Schwanke for an interview airing at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the KSCW (ch. 5, cable ch. 33). Schmidt addresses concerns about price gouging, scam attempts tied to federal stimulus payments and his stance on Governor Laura Kelly's controversial executive order pertaining to churches and the limit on public-gathering sizes.

Michael Schwanke

You'd been reaching out to our newsroom here recently, talking about price gouging. We've seen it around the nation but you say you've taken complaints here in the state as well.

Derek Schmidt

That's right, Kansas has a price gouging law, or it's technically the profiteering from disaster statute. It's rarely in effect, it only applies when there is a declared state of disaster emergency. and of course ordinarily that disaster is relatively localized and short term, for example when a tornado strikes one of our communities.

And so this is really the most exposure Kansans have ever had to the Kansas price gouging law. Basically if the price of something that people really need to respond to the emergency shoots upward that's a red flag that we or somebody ought to take a look at. we're taking those complaints, we've taken almost 300 complaints about price gouging in Kansas.

Michael Schwanke

It seems like things have improved when you look at it nationally. Are you seeing less of it, or are you seeing more of it as we continue through this crisis?

Derek Schmidt

The complaints seem to have slowed down a bit. I think part of that is things are settling out a bit. There's a lot less uncertainty, and, of course, I think the fact that some of the less scrupulous actors know we're watching and it may have deterred some of that content.

Michael Schwanke

It always surprises me as we talk about people trying to take advantage of others at times like this, but sure enough before the government could even cut the first check on these stimulus payments, there were scammers out there trying to take advantage. Any warning you want to get across to the folks here in the state of Kansas?

Derek Schmidt

The bottom line is that for a the vast majority of people, your check is going to show up automatically without any action by you, just like your tax refund. That's for the vast majority. For anybody else who may be concerned about what's happening or thinks they might need to take additional steps, the best resource is to go online to the internal revenue service website at irs.gov and that has all the latest official information on what you might be able to do to make sure you get what you're entitled to by law.

What you need to not do is respond to anybody whether it's a phone call or an email or a text message or a piece of direct mail who promises to help you out with your stimulus payment or promises to help you get it or promises to accelerate it. None of those are real.

Michael Schwanke

Attorney general, let's talk about enforcement of this stay-at-home. I am sure you've had law enforcement from around the state and even citizens out there reach out to your office for some guidance on how to enforce this.

Derek Schmidt

I think on the whole, everybody has responded very level headed on their manner of responding to this. But obviously there are many questions. Things have moved rapidly. Things that normally would be perfectly lawful are now restrained. The best advice is that if there are questions, local law enforcement offices out to be the first stop to ask what the current law is, and why is that, because the enforcement ultimately will be local.

Michael Schwanke

Let's talk about the letter you wrote last week. You agreed with some of the restriction put in place that the governor had issued, and you encouraged people to follow that guidance, but you did take issue with the religious exemption. She came out again, and issued another order. Can you explain what you were trying to do there?

Derek Schmidt

I issued some guidance to law enforcement agencies in the state back in late March on how to navigate this really unusual legal circumstance where you have executive orders and local orders and state orders. We issued some guidance.I think it was very well received and it helped bring uniformity around the state.

Now as more orders have come out, we've been consulted by the governor's office and others on, and we've offered our suggestions not just, "is it a good idea or a bad idea," but "is it lawful," "is it going to create legal troubles and infringe on the civil liberties of our citizens?"

To their credit, in most of those cases when we've raised concerns privately in the consultation process, the governor's office has found a different way to do whatever it is that they were trying to do. and has avoided the civil liberties concerns, and that's how things are supposed to work.

The problem that arose this last week, specifically, we've been giving guidance for literally weeks that the government doesn't have the authority to lock down or regulate religious activities. That is different in how it locks down and regulates secular activities all in response to the same disaster. So if you're going to say people cannot gather in larger groups at church, that might be justified, but the government can't say "no" to churches and "yes" to grocery stores, or restaurants or bars or libraries, which was exactly what happened.

So our advice was, "don't do that unless it's in an even-handed manner." For reasons that are still a little puzzling to me, the governor wasn't inclined to take our advice this time and proceeded, and that's fine, she's the governor. But I advised that if you do that I'm going to have to tell the public I don't think that's what the constitution permits, because if i don't say that, then you're going to have law-enforcement agencies all over the state making independent judgments on which law to follow. So we did, and we've had a week of brouhaha now, and I think it's unfortunate.

The good news is, it's my understanding today the governor withdrew and then modified that order. I wished she'd done it 10 days ago. We could have avoided this. Hopefully now we're on the path to calming down.

