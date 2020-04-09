Kansas ag producers finding success, meeting demands through e-commerce

With restaurants closed and grocery stores struggling to keep up with demands, ag producers in Kansas make adjustments to meet the demand. Online sales and delivery is one way they're feeding customers.

At R Family Farms near Lebanon Kaden Roush says much of their product is focused on restaurant markets, especially high-end restaurant markets.

With many of them now closed, Kaden and his wife, Emily adjusted to reach customers.

"As the restaurant business started slowing down, our e-commerce site started taking off," Kaden Roush says.

They started selling their pork products online last year. It was never their main focus, only completing about 40 orders online to family and friends. The climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Kaden says they "pretty much tripled that" in the last three weeks.

With more people staying home and grocery stores struggling to keep up with the demand, ag producers like Kaden and Emily Roush are going straight to the source.

While e-commerce has helped fill the void from the restaurant market, Kaden Roush says it's also allowed them to build direct relationships with customers.

"We hope that this well be an eye-opening experience for folks now that they've made that connection with farmers," Emily Roush says.

Kaden and Emily Roush say they hope these direct relationships continue after the COVID-19 pandemic.