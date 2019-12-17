Kan. governor: State prepared to help support Spirit employees if needed

Looking at the long-term health of the biggest employer in Kansas' biggest city, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state is preparing to respond, if needed, to help Spirit AeroSystems get through challenges associated with Boeing's decision to halt production of the 737 Max jet.

"We will do everything we can to ensure they are healthy and sustainable over time," Kelly says.

While Kansas has weathered previous ups and downs in the aviation industry, Kelly says he staff will step in to help meet the needs for Spirit employees and the company.

Kelly stopped in Wichita Tuesday to get input on priorities in the community and to help shape what's to come in the 2020 legislative session starting next month in Topeka.

As lawmakers across Kansas pay close attention to developments with Boeing and Spirit AeroSystetms, there's concern with the future of one of the state's top private employers.

While in Wichita Tuesday, Kelly had a conversation with Spirit CEO Tom Gentile.

"I have directed my secretary of commerce and secretary of labor to get together with Spirit so we can bring together whatever resources the state has to help them get through this, to help the employees get through this," Kelly says.

She says part of the response, should furloughs or layoffs occur, is looking at steps previously taken.

"We've done things like the share program where we work with the company to keep the employees and offset some of their expenses by using things like our unemployment fund," Kelly says.

Whatever resources might be needed, Kelly says the state has to do what it can to keep skilled workers in Kansas.

"Not have those folks leave the area because there's going to come a time when we're going to need them back," she says.

The 737 Max jet is a primary revenue generator for Spirit, accounting last year for 56 percent, or more than $4 billion.