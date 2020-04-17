Kan. lieutenant governor: COVID-19 testing key in timeline for reopening state

When it comes reopening businesses and schools and returning life to somewhat normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders at the state and national levels, for the most part, share belief that widespread testing is essential.

In Kansas, Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers says we can't know which regions of the state may be closer to returning to some level of normal without increased tests. For that, he says, the state needs supplies that, so far, aren't coming.

"The good news is that we're not doing too bad as a state when you look at the number of deaths per capita," Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says. "We're better than 33 states. We're in the top 17 in the country."

But that, Rogers says, may be why the state continues to have to fight for testing supplies.

"Part of the reason why there's not as many cases is, we did some big efforts like closing down school early, which others are now learning they should have done," Rogers says. "In one case, our practice stance has maybe punished us, but again, I think we just have to be loud."

The lieutenant governor says the push for more supplies from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle has so far done little to increase testing in the state.

"That's what we're doing every day, and I have to say, our federal delegation is helping as much as they can. Both Senator (Pat) Roberts and Senator (Jerry) Moran are advocating for Kansans each and every day," Rogers says.

Increased testing will lead to a clearer understanding of where COVID-19 stands in Kansas, and ultimately, will determine how and when the state itself can begin to reopen.

"I think the will also tell us, on a regional basis, what can be reopened a little bit faster than other areas," Rogers says. "So, testing is really one of the key, vital points for moving forward."

When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly meets with the Joint Chiefs of Staff Saturday, Rogers says she'll again push for additional testing and PPE (personal protection equipment) supplies.